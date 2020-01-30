Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) vs. Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Financial Survey

Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pensare Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pensare Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Pensare Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Pensare Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pensare Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition N/A -199.90% -1.33% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Pensare Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Pensare Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pensare Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition N/A N/A $990,000.00 N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -16.33

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Pensare Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pensare Acquisition

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Pensare Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Pensare Sponsor Group, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Pensare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.