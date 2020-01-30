People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share by the bank on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

People’s United Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. People’s United Financial has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

