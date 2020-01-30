Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Peoples Utah Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,298. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $533.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $110,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,124. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

