Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 61,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,432,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 102,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,656,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,623,678. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.