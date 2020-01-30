PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of PCG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that PG&E will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 759,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,837,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in PG&E by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 424,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $17,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

