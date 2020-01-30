PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $512,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $18,168,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 938,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 744,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 231,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,628. The company has a market cap of $932.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

