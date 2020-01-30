Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.09.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. 743,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.94%.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after buying an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,470,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.