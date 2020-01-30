Piper Sandler Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $343.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $343.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.24.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.87. 31,609,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

