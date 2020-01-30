PIVX Price Reaches $0.29 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. PIVX has a market cap of $16.21 million and approximately $385,376.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003018 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu and Binance. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010797 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbe, Coinroom, Graviex, CoinExchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bisq and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

