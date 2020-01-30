Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.64. 142,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average is $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

