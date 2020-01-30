Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.64. 50,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,371. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

