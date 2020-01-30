Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,591 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,368 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,869. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.70. 40,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,926. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

