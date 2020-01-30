Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

