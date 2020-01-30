Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 507,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,874,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

