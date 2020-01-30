Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $94.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

