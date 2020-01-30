Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,894,000 after acquiring an additional 450,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,529,000 after buying an additional 409,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Independent Bank by 4,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,917,000 after buying an additional 847,010 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $122,512.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $26,209.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $262,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,593 shares of company stock worth $1,898,887 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INDB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

