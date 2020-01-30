Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 285 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $136,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $13,463,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 107,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.78. 12,734,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,764,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.