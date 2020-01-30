PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

PNM Resources stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

