Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON PCFT opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.90) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.63. The stock has a market cap of $293.02 million and a PE ratio of 19.79. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.81 ($1.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
About Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust
