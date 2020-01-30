Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PCFT opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.90) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.63. The stock has a market cap of $293.02 million and a PE ratio of 19.79. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.81 ($1.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

