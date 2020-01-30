Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Trading Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were up 5.7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $102.74 and last traded at $96.21, approximately 3,680,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 877,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.98.

The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $8,797,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62.

About Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

