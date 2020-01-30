Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $572.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.00 million and the highest is $579.79 million. Pool reported sales of $543.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pool.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. ValuEngine cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Pool by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.97. 177,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.49. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a 12-month low of $147.76 and a 12-month high of $228.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

