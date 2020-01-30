Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 854.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,847,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

