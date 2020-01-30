Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

