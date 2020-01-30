Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,798 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,981,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,434,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 47,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $282.82. 296,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $294.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.13 and a 200 day moving average of $271.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

