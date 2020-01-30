PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 25.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

NYSE:PPG opened at $123.42 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.36 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

