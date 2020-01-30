Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 7.3%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.31, 727,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 782,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit