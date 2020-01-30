Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 7.3%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.31, 727,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 782,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.