Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

NYSE PG traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.36. The stock has a market cap of $311.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,486 shares of company stock worth $15,911,089. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

