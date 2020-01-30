Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) traded up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.67, 114,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 57,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

PROF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Profound Medicl Company Profile (NYSE:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

