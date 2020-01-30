Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.42, but opened at $80.81. Progressive shares last traded at $80.62, with a volume of 1,482,808 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 392,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,376,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,762,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,015,000 after buying an additional 308,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

