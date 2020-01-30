Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Prologis by 300.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 530,191 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 303.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 498,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 374,969 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prologis by 35.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,637,000 after purchasing an additional 368,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.04.

Prologis stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.03. 2,192,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,324. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

