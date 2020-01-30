Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Proofpoint updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.42-1.48 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.29 EPS.

Proofpoint stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.89. 1,582,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,544. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

