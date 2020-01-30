ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.96

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and traded as high as $60.80. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.72% of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

