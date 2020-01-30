Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. Protective Insurance has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter.

In other Protective Insurance news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,974.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,711.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protective Insurance stock. Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Protective Insurance makes up 2.2% of Capital Returns Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Returns Management LLC owned 1.56% of Protective Insurance worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit