Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. Protective Insurance has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter.

In other Protective Insurance news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,974.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,711.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protective Insurance stock. Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Protective Insurance makes up 2.2% of Capital Returns Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Returns Management LLC owned 1.56% of Protective Insurance worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

