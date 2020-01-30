Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 1.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Allstate by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

ALL traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $119.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,917. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $118.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

