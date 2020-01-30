Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 31,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 155,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.43. 6,434,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

