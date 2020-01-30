Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 626 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IBM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.09. 460,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura decreased their target price on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

