Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,172 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $82,616,000. Boston Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,288,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $60.63. 4,588,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

