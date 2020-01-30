Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 10th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $22.99.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

