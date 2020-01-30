Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.06. 74,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.