Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.76

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 20341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

The stock has a market cap of $101.13 million and a P/E ratio of -59.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

