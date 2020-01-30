PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.52.

PHM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. 3,302,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after acquiring an additional 533,396 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,493,000 after acquiring an additional 863,376 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,521,000 after acquiring an additional 268,639 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after acquiring an additional 986,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

