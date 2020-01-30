Pure (PUREX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Pure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.01288793 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.