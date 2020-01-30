PWR (ASX:PWH) Trading Up 1.1%

PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$4.70 ($3.33) and last traded at A$4.70 ($3.33), approximately 133,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.65 ($3.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $470.00 million and a P/E ratio of 33.10.

About PWR (ASX:PWH)

PWR Holdings Limited designs, engineers, produces, tests, validates, and sells customized aluminum cooling products and solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and C&R Racing. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

