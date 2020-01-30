PWR (ASX:PWH) Trading Up 1.1%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$4.70 ($3.33) and last traded at A$4.70 ($3.33), approximately 133,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.65 ($3.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $470.00 million and a P/E ratio of 33.10.

About PWR (ASX:PWH)

PWR Holdings Limited designs, engineers, produces, tests, validates, and sells customized aluminum cooling products and solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and C&R Racing. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PWR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit