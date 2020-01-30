Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. Issued By Svb Leerink (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $210.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.44. Stryker has a twelve month low of $174.79 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

