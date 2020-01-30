Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC Cut by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

