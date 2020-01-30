Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Lowered by William Blair

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for United Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $152.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.72. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

