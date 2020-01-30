Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Cut by Analyst

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from to in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. 42,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.