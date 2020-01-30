QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.37

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.37 and traded as high as $36.55. QAD shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 790 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a market cap of $758.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. QAD had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

