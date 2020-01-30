QLC Chain Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance and Coinnest. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $1.01 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

