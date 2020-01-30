Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Update

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,777,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,506. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

